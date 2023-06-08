MLW Announces Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams For Never Say Never On 7/8

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling taping next month.

On Thursday, it was announced that Timothy Thatcher vs. Tracy Williams has been signed and is now official for the MLW Fusion: Never Say Never 2023 taping on July 8 in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Thatcher vs Williams signed for July 8

MLW today announced Timothy Thatcher vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams for Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

ANOTHER BIG bout has been inked for MLW’s first premium live event on FITE+!

The returning Timothy Thatcher will grapple with “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams.

Styles make fights and this one is a perfect match-up for fans of the sweet science of technical wrestling.

Journeying around the world, winning championships throughout Europe and North America, current Pro Wrestling NOAH ring general Timothy Thatcher is one of the most feared and respected scientific grapplers in the sport.

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams is a master of catch wrestling. An undeniable world class grappler, can “Hot Sauce” hook a submission on Thatcher?

Or will the crafty wrestling wizard Thatcher be ready and set a trap for the six-foot-two Brookyln striker? Never Say Never as two world class wrestlers throw down!

Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.