MLW Announces Underground Theme Song, Audio Released

The official theme song for Major League Wrestling Underground has been revealed.

On Monday, the company announced the official theme song for MLW Underground on their official website and various social media outlets.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Underground premieres this Tuesday at 10pm only on REELZ

Major League Wrestling will open its historic Tuesday 10pm premiere of MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ with “Enemies With Benefits” by VIOLENT IDOLS as its official theme song.

MLW hits the airwaves at 10pm this Tuesday night on REELZ featuring a loaded line-up, including a Last Man Standing World Heavyweight Championship clash between Hammerstone and “The Judge” EJ Nduka.

“Enemies With Benefits” is VIOLENT IDOLS roaring hit single featuring their signature destructive sound somehow even more VIOLENT than ever before.

You can stream the track at: https://open.spotify.com/track/4m5DWLEeBdhZPqBVunW5rZ?si=cb8ec6e4df3f4f15.

VIOLENT IDOLS blazes into 2023 with enigmatic new material following up their EP Idolatry and collaborations with hard rock heavyweights such as Chad Gray (MUDVAYNE & HELLYEAH), Andy James (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH), Aaron Nordstrom (GEMINI SYNDROME), and K.A.Z (VAMPS & OBLIVION DUST) blending raw intensity and industrial elements into a style that has become uniquely their own.

2023 is poised to be a tremendous year for VIOLENT IDOLS as they continue their pattern of collaborating with some of rock music’s biggest names. VIOLENT IDOLS have managed to rack up millions of streams in their first years as an unsigned independent band. Proving that music doesn’t have to be “safe” to sell, there’s no shortage of excitement over the band’s artistic output thus far. It’s clear that this is just the beginning of huge things for this mysterious and enigmatic band.

VIOLENT IDOLS is online at: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/violentidols/clint-eastwood.