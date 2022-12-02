MLW Announces “War Chamber” Event Coming to NYC on April 6

MLW has announced that their upcoming event “War Chamber” will be heading to New York City on April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom.

This will mark the first time “War Chamber” will be held in NYC.

The show will be headlined by the War Chamber match.

NYC to host War Chamber April 6 https://t.co/fM1ZuYCBDn — MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2022

The War Chamber match consists of two teams of four who will be locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire.

There have been no details as of this writing which talent will be participating in the War Chamber match.

The last “War Chamber” event took place on November 6, 2021 in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena.

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, Matanza Duran and Savio Vega defeated Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Ikuro Kwon, Soldier #1 and Soldier #2 in the War Chamber match of the November 6, 2021 event.

This event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping.

Here is the full MLW press release:

“For the first-time ever New York City will host the WAR CHAMBER!

Major League Wrestling today announced its New York City return on April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom headlined by the War Chamber match.

Tickets go on sale Thursday December 8 at 10 a.m. eastern at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

The event will be a FUSION taping airing nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports and streaming on Pro Wrestling TV.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber: