MLW Battle RIOT V TV Taping Results From 4/8/2023

On Saturday night, the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania hosted Major League Wrestling’s Battle RIOT V event. The complete spoiler results from the TV tapings are available below:

* 1 Called Manders defeated Yoscifer El

* Hammerstone defeated Mr. Thomas. The Bomaye Fight Club had a promo before the match

* B3CCA defeated Brittany Blake. She sang her own theme song before the win

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. turned heel by attacking Microman. He hit a powerslam then tossed Microman out of the ring into the arms of people outside. MSL will be working with Smith

* MLW Tag Team Champions The Samoan SWAT Team defeated Mance Warner and One Called Manders. The Calling brawled with them after the match

* MLW National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page ended in a no contest

* The FBI defeated The Mane Event

* John Hennigan defeated Lio Rush & Willie Mack

* MLW Middleweight Champion AKIRA defeated Lince Dorado

* WXW Champion Shigehiro Irie defeated Calvin Tankman

* Mandy Leon defeated Billie Starkz

* Strap Match: Sam Adonis defeated Mance Warner

* 2023 Opera Cup Match: Davey Boy Smith defeated Tracy Williams

* MLW Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Battle Riot V: Alex Kane defeated Calvin Tankman, Microman, Lince Dorado, Little Guido, Willie Mack, Sam Adonis, AKIRA, Delirious, Jimmy Lloyd, Lance Anoa’i, The One Called Manders, Jacob Fatu, Kim-Chee, Shigehiro Irie, Taya Valkyrie, Bomaye Fight Club member, Duke “The Dumpster” Droese, Rickey Shane Page, Gene Snitsky, Juicy Finau, Ray Jaz, Mr. Thomas, Masked Azteca minion, Midas, Jay Lyon, Raven, Davey Boy Smith Jr., John Hennigan, TJ Crawford, Tracy Williams, Lio Rush, Jesus “Ricardo” Rodriguez, Dr. Cornwallus, Azteca Minion, and The Beastman

MLW Battle RIOT V will air on REELZ over the course of the next several weeks.