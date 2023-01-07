MLW Blood & Thunder Line-Up for Tonight (1/7/23)

Tonight, MLW will be in Philadelphia, PA for their Blood & Thunder event, which will serve as a television taping for future episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:
* World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO
* Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)
* National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Johnny Fusion
* World Tag Team Championship: Hustle & Power (c) vs. Samoan SWAT Team
* Real1 vs. Microman
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane
* Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Zoey Skye
* Hardcore Match: Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page
* Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella
* Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy
* Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas)
Some of the talent signed also scheduled to appear include, Delirious, Sam Adonis, Cesar Duran, The FBI, and more.