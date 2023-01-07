MLW Blood & Thunder Line-Up for Tonight (1/7/23)

Tonight, MLW will be in Philadelphia, PA for their Blood & Thunder event, which will serve as a television taping for future episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:

* World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. YAMATO

* Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

* National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Johnny Fusion

* World Tag Team Championship: Hustle & Power (c) vs. Samoan SWAT Team

* Real1 vs. Microman

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

* Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Zoey Skye

* Hardcore Match: Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

* Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella

* Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy

* Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas)

Some of the talent signed also scheduled to appear include, Delirious, Sam Adonis, Cesar Duran, The FBI, and more.