MLW Boss Reveals He Won’t Be Signing Harland and Wishes Him the Best

Former WWE NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux (aka Harland) revealed on Twitter this week that he is now a free agent after his non-compete clause expired on April 29, along with the other talents released due to budget cuts.

It’s worth noting how MLW owner Court Bauer reacted to a fan’s suggestion that Boudreaux should win the MLW Battle Riot IV bout on June 21. When responding to Boudreaux’s tweet about his non-compete ending, the fan offered the idea.

Bauer reacted to the fan by telling him not to anticipate Boudreaux to appear in MLW. He also sent his best wishes for the future to the former Harland.

“Don’t expect Parker in MLW. I wish him the best with his future,” Bauer wrote.

Don't expect Parker in MLW. I wish him the best with his future. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 1, 2022

On April 30, Bauer responded to a fan tweet telling Harland he’d be excellent for MLW, sparking suspicion about MLW and Harland.

“Know Parker Boudreaux (@harlandwwe) well. He used to come to our @MLW shows with his crew from @UCF_Football. Beast of an athlete. Will be a big player one day, if he keeps putting in the work,” Bauer wrote in the April 30 tweet.

Know Parker Boudreaux (@harlandwwe) well. He used to come to our @MLW shows with his crew from @UCF_Football. Beast of an athlete. Will be a big player one day, if he keeps putting in the work. https://t.co/7Ek1FyNbJr — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 30, 2022

Bauer’s tweet from Wednesday appears to be specific, but there’s no news on why he sent it.

You can read a recent backstage report on Harland’s WWE debut, as well as a teaser he made for the future, by clicking here. WWE executives “found something out” about the former college football player, according to reports, thus they decided to yank him from The Judgment Day stable plans on RAW and subsequently release him.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.