MLW Chicago Return Postponed, Surprises Teased, Court Bauer Teaser

The 2022 MLW Never Say Never event, which was set to take place on Saturday, July 16 at Cicero Stadium outside Chicago, has been postponed.

As of this writing, the new date for Never Say Never has not been announced, but MLW’s arena and live event division is revamping the 2022 schedule, and “some change-ups in the calendar” are expected, as well as “surprises on the horizon as business is about to pick up on the television end” of MLW’s operations.

For the July 16 date, MLW has already granted refunds via Eventbrite, and other refunds are available at all points of purchase. If fans have any questions, they can contact refund@mlw.com.

“MLW would like to thank all of our fans that have purchased tickets for this event. MLW is working to re-schedule a fight card in Chicago in the near future. MLW returns to New York City for the first time in 3 years June 23 for the Battle Riot IV and the enthusiasm is palpable. Tickets are becoming scarce as this super card is tracking to sellout, just like the Battle Riot III did last year. Get your tickets before they’re gone at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite,” MLW said in their announcement.

On a related note, it appears that MLW will be returning to Florida for TV tapings in the near future. They haven’t taped at GILT Nightclub in Orlando since the summer of 2021, but MLW boss Court Bauer hinted a return to the Sunshine State on Twitter immediately after the Chicago date was postponed.

“Florida it’s been forever since @MLW came through. [winking face emoji],” Bauer wrote with the photo seen below.

