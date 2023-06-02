MLW Confirms Return Of Timothy Thatcher For “Never Say Never” On FITE+

Timothy Thatcher is coming back to Major League Wrestling.

On Friday, the promotion announced Thatcher will be appearing at their MLW Fusion: Never Say Never show live on FITE+ on July 8, 2023 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW.com released the following announcement today with all of the details.

Timothy Thatcher returns July 8

Considered one of the best scientific pro wrestlers in the world, Timothy Thatcher has signed the dotted line to fight in South Philadelphia.

Who will he battle? Stay tuned to the Never Say Never Control Center on MLW FUSION to find out.

