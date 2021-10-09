MLW Fightland Ratings Report For 10/7

MLW’s one-hour pre-taped Fightland special at 10pm ET drew 40,000 viewers on Vice TV last night, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

The Fightland special drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demo rating. That 0.01 rating represents 16,000 18-49 viewers.

Fightland opened with Yoshihiro Tajiri capturing the MLW World Middleweight Title in a Fatal 4 Way, by defeating former champion Myron Reed, Aramis, and Arez. The second match, and the main event, saw MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone capture the MLW World Heavyweight Title by winning a Title vs. Title match over Jacob Fatu, becoming a double champion.

To compare, MLW Fusion on beIN Sports averaged around 10,500 viewers for its first-run episodes in 2020, up 38% from 7,600 in 2019, according to Nielsen data via Wrestlenomics. So far in 2021, Fusion has averaged 4,200 viewers, down 60% from last year’s average. The decline coincides with beIN’s decreasing household coverage in the United States. The network was already in a small minority of homes with cable TV, and has fallen from being in around 16 million homes in 2019, to 10 million as of August 2021.