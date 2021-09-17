MLW Fightland To Air On Vice

Vice TV is set to air their first-ever pro wrestling event – MLW’s Fightland event. As we’ve noted, MLW is set to tape Fightland on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The show will feature a big Title vs. Title match, plus the beginning of the 2021 Opera Cup Tournament.

In an update, it was announced today that Fightland will air as a one-hour Vice TV special on Thursday, October 7 at 10pm ET, following the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode that airs that night, focusing on the controversial life and career of Ion Croitoru (aka Johnny K9, Bruiser Bedlam).

“’MLW Fightland’ on Vice TV blows up the tired, old wrestling format. Everyone has played it safe in presenting wrestling the same way for 25 years,” MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer told TheWrap. “‘MLW Fightland’ offers viewers a transparent, unfiltered all access look into the smoke-filled arenas of wrestling. We will present big fights and big stories with investigative reports giving viewers a raw, inside look at the very real world of wrestling.”

Stay tuned for more on Vice and MLW. Below is the current Fightland card:

Title vs. Title

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title

Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis vs. Myron Reed (c)

2021 Opera Cup Tournament: Opening Round, Semi-finals

Alex Shelley, Bobby Fish, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, Tom Lawlor, TJP, Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will be in action