MLW Fury Road 2023 Announced For Sept. 3 In Philadelphia

Fury Road is coming to “The City of Brotherly Love.”

On Tuesday, Major League Wrestling issued a press release to announce MLW Fury Road 2023 for September 3 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with tickets for the show going on sale starting this Friday morning, July 14, 2023 at 10/9c at MLW2300.com.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Tickets on sale Friday for Fury Road in Philly

Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on Sunday night, September 3 in Philadelphia for MLW: Fury Road, a live FITE+ premium live event!Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com. Make sure to set a reminder today to ensure you get your tickets this Friday!The card has a special 6pm start time.Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:World Heavyweight Champion Alex KaneThe Bomaye Fight ClubNational Openweight Jacob FatuWillie MackMance WarnerWorld Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams1 Called MandersMatthew Justice“International Popstar” B3CCASNISKYMatt StrikerJoe DombrowskiMister Saint LaurentPlus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.