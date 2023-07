MLW Fury Road 2023 To Feature Alex Kane vs. Willie Mack

The main event is set for the next Major League Wrestling special event.

On Monday, MLW announced that their MLW Fury Road 2023 special event will feature Alex Kane vs. Willie Mack for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Kane vs. Willie Mack Sept 3 at FURY ROAD

MLW today announced World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Willie Mack in a title fight at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia‚Äôs 2300 Arena.FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.ūüéü Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15. The event has a special 6pm bell time.Fresh off of defeating John Hennigan and Lio Rush in a contenders challenge, Willie Mack has clinched a title shot against the new World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane.Mack will now challenge for his first world heavyweight championship live and excusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.On the other side of the ring stands the new World Champ, Alex Kane. The captain of the Bomaye Fight Club, Kane choked out Hammerstone to win the 9th World Champion in MLW history.When reached for comment by MLW.on the first challenger of his reign, Kane simply sent 14 consecutive laughing emojis.Will it be the ‚ÄúSummer of the Mack‚ÄĚ or the solidification of a new era in MLW under Alex Kane‚Äôs reign?Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.