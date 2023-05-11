MLW Fusion Kicks Off New Season On Cable’s Bein Sports This Month

MLW issued the following:

MLW FUSION KICKS OFF NEW SEASON ON CABLE’S beIN SPORTS MAY 26

MLW Fusion is back! Major League Wrestling announced today the season premiere of its flagship series on cable network’s beIN SPORTS for May 26.

The network will air the thrilling action-packed series across all channels on beIN SPORTS as well as the network’s FAST channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. beIN SPORTS XTRA is also available for free over the air in major markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, among others.

Cable TV viewers can visit https://getbein.com/us/ for a complete list of providers for beIN SPORTS.

For more information on beIN SPORTS XTRA: www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

“beIN SPORTS has been a great partner since we launched FUSION together in 2018,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’re pumped to bring a new season to fans as we take MLW way back to its roots with an extreme twist.”

