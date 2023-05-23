MLW Fusion On FITE+ Debut Episode To Feature Tijuana Street Fight

A Tijuana Street Fight is coming to Major League Wrestling.

On Tuesday, a Tijuana Street Fight between Damian 666 and Juicy Finau was announced for the premiere episode of MLW Fusion on FITE+ and YouTube.

MLW.com released the following announcement with all of the details on the match:

Damian 666 vs Juicy Finau added to Fusion premiere

Lucha legend Damian 666 looks to spill his adversary’s blood as he battles Juicy Finau and Crazy Frank in a Tijuana street fight this Thursday on MLW Fusion at 8pm ET!

World Tag Team Champion Juicy Finau will make his Tijuana debut as the Super Series kicks off Thursday night at 8pm in an anything goes Tijuana brawl.

Can the big Tongan successfully rep MLW in TJ with no Lance or Fatu watching his back as Damian 666 unleashes hell in his homeland?

The fights kick off this Thursday 8pm ET streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel & FITE+.

Fans can also watch on Fridays on beIN XTRA (also available over the air in 25+ markets) as well as Saturdays on cable on beIN Sports (find your provider).