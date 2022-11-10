MLW Fusion On PWTV Full Lineup (11/10/22)

The highly anticipated new season for MLW FUSION kicks off November 10 at 8pm EST on PWTV. Fans can stream MLW FUSION on PWTV for free.

MLW FUSION will also air on Saturday November 12 at 8pm EST nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS.

MLW released the full card for the FUSION episode:

Jacob Fatu vs Real1

World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs Lince Dorado vs La Estrella vs Arez

Myron Reed (c) vs Lince Dorado vs La Estrella vs Arez Scarlett Boudreaux vs Clara Carreras

Mini Abismo Negro in action

These matches were taped June 23rd at Battle Riot IV in NYC.