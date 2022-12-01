MLW Fusion Preview For 12/1/2022: Alex Hammerstone, Bandido, More

A brand new episode of MLW’s flagship show FUSION returns tonight at 8pm EST and will stream worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV.
MLW FUSION will also air Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable television on beIN SPORTS.
This will be the MLW FUSION Super Series kickoff show. MLW Super Series was taped back on September 18th 2022 in Georgia.
Here are the confirmed matches for the 12/1 edition of MLW FUSION:
- World Heavyweight Championship: Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido
- Luchadoras Eliminator (Winner gets a shot at the MLW Featherweight Title): La Hiedra vs. Lady Flammer vs. Reina Dorada vs. Lady Shani
