MLW Fusion Preview for Tonight (1/5/23)

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, MLW presents a new episode of Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV. The show airs on beIN SPORTS XTRA on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

MLW FUSION tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable television on beIN SPORTS.

This week’s card:

Willie Mack vs Jacob Fatu

Microman, Laredo Kid & Kommander vs. Gino, Taurus, Mini Abismo Negro

The Mack goes Major League in the new year as Willie Mack makes his debut against Jacob Fatu!

Can Willie Mack knock off the unstoppable Samoan Werewolf and kick off 2023 by hotshotting himself into the title mix? Will Fatu bulldoze another top level veteran and send a definitive statement to Hammerstone as rumors swirl of an imminent Battle Riot cash in?

EJ Nduka flexes for more cash and puts the Last Man Standing match in jeopardy.

Nearly a year in the making and the stakes have never been higher for Micromania as an enraged and vengeful Gino Medina challenges Microman to trios action. The catch? The loser leaves MLW!

Ol’ Mancer does unboxing and shows off his favorite Christmas gift.

Alex Kane fields offers from promoters around the world to bring the Opera Cup international while a Bulldog sets his sights on the Bomaye Fight Club captain.