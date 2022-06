MLW Fusion will have a new episode tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the MLW YouTube channel and FITE TV. The program is repeated every Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on beIN Sports.

Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado, and Microman will face “Strange Sangre” Holidead, Gangrel, and Arez in a six-person tag team match in the only match that has been officially announced for the event.

It’s possible that more matches will be revealed during the day.