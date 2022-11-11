MLW Fusion Results – November 10, 2022

The long awaited premiere for the new season of MLW Fusion got underway November 10th on Pro Wrestling TV.

Jacob Fatu vs Real1 was billed as the main event for this week’s MLW Fusion. Also featured were Myron, Lince Dorado, La Estrella, and Mance Warner.

These matches were taped back in June of 2022.

Here are the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and highlights are below:

-The Samoan Swat Team arrives. They’re confronted by one of Cesar Duran’s flunkies. Microman shows up and punches the heel in the balls.

– MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) defeated La Estrella, Lince Dorado, and Arez.

– Reed calls himself the GOAT.

– Cesar Duran is confronted by Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout. Holliday wants a thank you from Duran for saving him against Hammerstone last week. Duran books Holliday vs. Hammerstone for the World Title in a Falls Count Anywhere match for November 24.

– KC Navarro defeated Mini Abismo Negro

– Alex Hammerstone medical update. He says his x-rays came back negative, but a CT scan revealed rib cartilage damage and is listed as “day to day.”

– Mance Warner wants Mads Krugger.

– Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Clara Carreras

– Taya Valkyrie interview. Brittany Blake attacks her.

– Alex Kane cuts a promo on Davey Richards

– Jacob Fatu defeated Real1 by DQ. After, Fatu snaps.