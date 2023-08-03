MLW Gimmick Match Revealed For Fury Road Event On 9/3

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced, via a press release, that Matt Cardona will face pro wrestling veteran Mance Warner in a Kiss My Foot Match at their Fury Road PPV. The event will take place on Sunday, September 3rd from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the show airing on FITE+.

You can check out the full press release below:

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Matt Cardona will make his MLW debut live and exclusively on FITE+ at FURY ROAD on September 3… in a match no one saw coming. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Mance Warner will fight Matt Cardona in a match where the loser must KISS THE WINNER’S FOOT!

Following the Second Gear Crew’s beat down of Saint Laurent on FUSION (watch), the trash talking (and threats) have gone back and forth between Saint Laurent and Ol Mancer, with Mance agreeing to fight the “King of the Deathmatch” Matt Cardona at Fury Road… but there’s a twist. Saint Laurent snuck in a stipulation: this is a no holds barred KISS MY FOOT MATCH!

What schemes does Cardona and Saint Laurent have up their sleeve?

Will Saint Laurent and Cardona have to pucker up and plant a big fat juicy one on Ol Mancer’s big Bucksnort toes?

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

TBA

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

