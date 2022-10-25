MLW Lawsuit Against WWE Has Hearing Pushed Back

Due to MLW’s ongoing legal action against WWE, a hearing that was scheduled to take place this week has been postponed. According to PWInsider, the court that was hearing the case has decided to postpone the hearing that was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The case management conference has been rescheduled for December 5, and will now be used to establish dates for the two parties to begin the discovery process, motions, and other related activities.

In January, MLW initiated legal action against the defendants, alleging, intentional interference with contract relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, and a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, among other things. The lawsuit claims that WWE interfered with and thus caused the cancellation of an MLW deal with Tubi, which is owned by FOX, and prevented VICE TV from coming to terms with MLW on a deal.

In May, WWE filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that MLW failed to allege a plausible claim against WWE, has not provided any evidence that WWE has a “monopoly Power”, has not plausibly allege any exclusionary conduct from WWE, that MLW’s claim of WWE intentionally interfering with contracts is “implausible and unsupported with factual allegations,” and that MLW’s claims lack standing.

