MLW Never Say Never 2023 Tickets Now Available

On Friday, Major League Wrestling announced that tickets are now on sale for their MLW Never Say Never 2023 show at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. next month.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Philly July 8 Never Say Never tickets now available

MLW make its return to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 8 with MLW Never Say Never at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.

The April event sold-out, so don’t hesitate in securing your tickets ASAP.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Raven

AKIRA

Delmi Exo

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Tony Deppen

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148