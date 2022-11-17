MLW Releases Lineup for 11/18/22 Episode of Fusion

MLW FUSION returns tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS. This week’s card: National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (champion) vs Davey Richards

Killer Kross vs Matt Cross

Samoan SWAT Team vs Los Maximos Davey Richards looks for retribution and the opportunity to cement his legacy when he steps into the ring with Alex Kane for the National Openweight Championship in the main event of Fusion! The Bomaye Fight Club’s captain is fixated with exposing Davey Richards as a quitter and proving a new generation of grappling excellence has arrived in the form of the National Openweight Champion. With the eyes of the sport on him, can Davey do the unthinkable and finally take down the seemingly unstoppable and undefeated Bomaye Fight Club captain, or will Kane steamroll through another top ranked contender and continue his tear through the league? Tune in and find out! The “Sole Proprietor” Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout ready for the big Falls Count Anywhere World Heavyweight Championship showdown with Alex Hammerstone next week on Fusion on Thanksgiving. Tick tock… It’s almost time for Killer Kross to go to war in an MLW ring as he collides with Matt Cross. The undefeated Samoan SWAT Team prepares to get down in NYC as Big Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i rumble with MLW originals Los Maximos. Taya Valkyrie comments on Brittany Blake’s brutal disrespect. Who is behind the locker room attack last week? What is the meaning of the mysterious calling card? Will there be another victim? World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka looks to get into the mix for a singles title?