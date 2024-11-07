MLW Returning To Chicago With MLW AZTECA LUCHA

MLW issued the following:

MLW Announces Return to Chicago with MLW AZTECA LUCHA at Cicero Stadium on May 10

Chicago, IL – November 6, 2024 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return to Chicago on Saturday, May 10, 2025, for MLW AZTECA LUCHA at Cicero Stadium.

Following the overwhelming success of the last two sold-out Chicago events, MLW is ready to deliver another electrifying night of action that fans will not want to miss.

As a special thank you to Chicago’s passionate wrestling community for their incredible support, tickets for MLW AZTECA LUCHA will start at just $10.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, November 13 at 10 am CT and will be available at LuchaTickets.com and Eventbrite. With the previous two events selling out in advance, fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their seats.

MLW AZTECA LUCHA promises an unforgettable experience featuring your favorite MLW fighters and world-class CMLL luchadores.

“Chicago has been an incredible city for lucha, and we’re excited to bring another night of super lucha to Cicero Stadium,” said AZTECA LUCHA promoter Cesar Duran. “MLW AZTECA LUCHA will showcase the best of MLW and our partnership with CMLL.”

Don’t delay in purchasing your tickets to witness MLW AZTECA LUCHA live in Chicago. With a history of sold-out events, this is your chance to be part of another historic night at Cicero Stadium.

Event Details:

MLW AZTECA LUCHA

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Venue: Cicero Stadium, Chicago, IL

Tickets on Sale: Wednesday at 10 am CT

Starting Price: $10

Where to Buy: LuchaTickets.com and Eventbrite

For more event information, visit mlw.com.

Lucha Azteca live on YouTube card

TBA

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT start)

TBA

Pre-Show Fan Fest Meet & Greet (6pm – 6:45pm)

Pre-order at MLWVIP.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

REFUNDS

Refunds or exchanges are on a case by case basis.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

