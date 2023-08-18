MLW Returning To NYC On 12/7 For One Shot 2023

Major League Wrestling is coming back to New York City.

Major League Wrestling today announced its return to New York City for MLW: ONE-SHOT on December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom.Tickets can be purchased starting on Friday, August 25 at 10am at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.The event will be a FITE+ premium live event with a bonus FUSION TV taping.After selling out New York City this past April, MLW has set its return to the Melrose Ballroom for December 7 with “MLW One-Shot”.The ONE-SHOT concept show promises to be unlike the usual MLW event. More details will be revealed soon.