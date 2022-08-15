MLW Returning to Philadelphia for Fightland Event in October

MLW issued the following:

MLW FIGHTLAND’22 coming to Philly’s 2300 Arena October 30

Tickets on sale Tuesday Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Sunday, October 30 with MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 at the historic 2300 Arena.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Get your tickets starting Tuesday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Jacob Fatu

Mads Krugger

Mance Warner

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

