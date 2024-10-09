MLW Signs Action Figure Deal With PowerTown

MLW issued the following:

MLW Announces Action Figure Deal with PowerTown for their Galoob Brand

Major League Wrestling – one of the fastest growing wrestling leagues – today announced an agreement with iconic action figure company PowerTown to produce an exclusive line of MLW action figures under their revitalized Galoob Brand.

The multi-year deal will celebrate the popular original Galoob line from the 1990s and feature the same iconic style of posed action figures that many MLW fans grew up with.

Now the iconic style of figure will return featuring a whole generation of fighters from Major League Wrestling.

MLW is expecting the new action figure line to be available on sale in 2025 and will be the biggest offering of MLW roster action figures ever.

More information about the first run of MLW action figures from PowerTown, including which fighters from the arenas of MLW will be featured, will be announced at a later date.

MLW’s agreement with PowerTown is the latest step in the wrestling company’s growth in 2024, which includes an ongoing run of nine straight sold out events, live event debuts in Chicago, Tampa and Atlanta, and the introduction of live events streaming for free on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Coming up, MLW returns to Chicago on Nov. 9 for MLW Lucha Apocalypto in partnership with CMLL. The event will feature MLW’s top ranked fighters, plus world renowned luchadors such as Místico, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., Titán, Último Guerrero and more.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.