MLW Signs Kevin Ku, Details On When He’ll Be Making His Debut

Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that they have signed Kevin Ku to a contract. He will be making his debut during their TV tapings in October:

MLW signs Kevin Ku

Will make MLW debut at MLW’s October tapings

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of Kevin Ku as the league advances in its restart set for this Fall.

“My excitement for signing with MLW cannot be understated,” said Ku. “I truly believe that they are one of the last raw wrestling companies who foster an environment of realness that’s missing from the world of pro wrestling. I can’t wait to bring my brand of violence and bring MLW to new heights and win championship gold.”

Employing rapid-fire striking and an unrelenting offensive assault, Kevin Ku is a ferocious fighter.

“Kevin has all of the qualities I look for when we recruit our athletes,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “He’s the perfect fit for the restart and I look forward to seeing his debut this Fall.”

Advocating a “violence is forever’ mantra, Kevin Ku backs it up in the ring.

A versatile athlete with a background in karate and Olympic weightlifting, Ku is an experienced singles and tag team competitor who can quickly shift from a technical fight game to scrapping in brawls in a flash.