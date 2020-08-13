MLW Signs New Distribution Deal With The Fubo Sports Network

According to a report from Deadline, MLW has signed a distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network. The company will be airing MLW FUSION on the network on Thursday nights at 10PM EST. An encore of the previous episode will air at 9PM EST each week.

For those unaware, Fubo is available on over 75 million devices and streams on Pluto TV, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Plex and XUMO.

“At a time when sports are in high demand we’re thrilled to add Major League Wrestling to our lineup on fubo Sports Network,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV. “MLW features some of the best quality fighting out there, and consumers will be able to watch it all for free on fubo Sports Network.”

“We are proud to partner with fubo, given their emerging position in sports and broadcasting,” said Court Bauer. “We are excited about our future with fubo as we further the reach and popularity of the league with this partnership.”