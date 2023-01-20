MLW Signs New TV Deal With REELZ, New Weekly Series to Premiere

MLW has signed a new television contract with REELZ.

MLW’s new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling will premiere on Tuesday, February 7 at 10 p.m. ET. Later that night, at 11 p.m. ET, MLW Battle Riot IV will debut on REELZ.

MLW is coming to REELZ

MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation

(Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.

Journey into the underground beginning Tuesday, February 7 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT with the premiere of “Titan vs. Titan” featuring Hammerstone vs. ex-NFL player EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing World Championship Match and also stars Real1, the Bomaye Fight Club and Mance Warner. Immediately following at 11pm ET/ 8pm PT it’s the REELZ premiere of the classic “MLW Battle RIOT IV.”

“Major League Wrestling is for a new generation of fans and we’re thrilled to bring our viewers a ringside view with exciting nights at the fights,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. “With the strong response from our viewers to several REELZ originals celebrating the extraordinary lives and careers of professional wrestlers we’re stepping into the ring to bring them new Major League Wrestling events every week.”

“Wrestling has never been hotter and MLW Underground Wrestling will deliver a weekly adrenaline rush when we join the REELZ roster February 7,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “The extraordinary growth and success of REELZ with its line-up of must-see programming is a perfect fit for MLW.”

MLW wrestlers have distinct backgrounds with rich cultural connections making their journeys relatable and authentic to viewers. MLW also features some of next generation of some of the most iconic wrestling families in the sport including the Samoan Dynasty, the British Bulldogs and more. New episodes of MLW Underground Wrestling air Tuesdays at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT followed at 11pm ET/ 8pm PT with REELZ premieres of classic episodes of the most memorable and action packed matches in MLW history.