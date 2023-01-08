MLW Star EJ Nduka Finishes Up With the Company, WWE Interested

On Saturday night, EJ Nduka wrapped up his time with Major League Wrestling at the Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA.

Nduka and Calvin Tankman were defeated by Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) in a MLW World Tag Team Championship match.

EJ Nduka’s deal with Major League Wrestling was set to expire soon, according to Fightful Select.

According to an update, the contract expired on January 1, but he honored the date because he was champion at the time. No extension was agreed upon to get him through the booking, but he promised to work the date.

Nduka is now a free agent. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is one of the many companies interested in him.

Nduka was regarded as a promising prospect by the company. WWE let him go in May 2021. Click here for full Blood and Thunder results.