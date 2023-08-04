MLW Street Fight Revealed For Fusion TV Taping On 9/3

MLW recently announced, via a press release, that AKIRA will face Jimmy Lloyd in a Street Fight at their Fusion TV Taping on Sunday, September 3rd from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You can check out the full press release below:

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a Street Fight: AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The Calling’s “Death Fighter” AKIRA is set to go to war with Jimmy Lloyd as the two clash for the first time in an MLW ring in s STREET FIGHT!

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

AKIRA, the World Middleweight Champion and 1/2 of the World Tag Team Champions, has decimated all since debuting earlier this year. Emerging in MLW with a rep as a fearless deathmatch wrestler, AKIRA is equally dangerous in catch wrestling.

Across the ring is “the different boy”… who just happens to have an uncanny threshold for pain. Debuted in the Battle RIOT to a roaring reception from MLW’s fans, Lloyd now makes his singles debut in a match that guarantees total carnage.

Lloyd isn’t afraid of taking on anyone in any match, as the independent underdog’s reputation has grown while enduring uncanny levels of pain while dripping in blood. Smashing light tubes and defying the odds in death matches, Jimmy Lloyd is battle-tested in just about every environment.

In a never-ending quest to earn the respect and prove his worth, no matter the risks to his own body, Lloyd looks to push AKIRA to the limit in a match where anything goes.

Can Lloyd’s high threshold for pain and blend of carnage help him clinch victory? Will AKIRA pull out all of the stops in a match made to be hosted in the hallowed hardcore halls of the 2300 Arena.

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

STREET FIGHT!

AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.