MLW Superfight 2023 Adds Sam Adonis vs. Le Estrella

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella this Saturday in Philly

Inter-promotional clash signed for SuperFight

Major League Wrestling today announced Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella at MLW SuperFight’23this Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

DRAGONGATE’s La Estrella will face the undefeated Sam Adonis in what promises to be a fascinating showcase of DRAGONTATE’s brand of lucharesu vs. Adonis’ lucha.

Adonis, who made his MLW debut this past fall looks to continue his undefeated streak as he collides with the acrobatic aerial attacks of Estrella.

For La Estrella, this match is a critical turning point in his excursion to MLW. A win against Adonis, a perennial main eventer in Mexico and dominant force in MLW, would cement La Estrella’s reputation and earn him immense respect back in his Kobe, Japan homebase.

Meanwhile, Adonis looks to continue to showcase to league officials that he is fast-climbing challenger for gold. A high-profile inter-promotional win would pad his case to enter MLW’s top 10 rankings.

Will Estrella emerge victorious or will Adonis annihilate yet another competitor in an MLW ring?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!