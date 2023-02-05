MLW SuperFight 2023 Results (Underground and Fusion Spoilers) from 2/4/2023

Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight 2023 tapings were held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will be shown on upcoming episodes of MLW Underground on REELZ, as well as the MLW Fusion show.

The following matches were taped:

* Billie Starkz defeated B3CCA

* Davey Boy Smith defeated Alex Kane in a No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match

* Matthew Justice was revealed to be the debuting mystery man in tonight’s Dumpster Match

* MLW National Openweight Champion John Hennigan retained over Willie Mack. Sam Adonis and Hennigan’s wife, MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, are with him now

* AKIRA defeated Calvin Tankman

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone retained over Jacob Fatu

* Sam Adonis defeated La Estrella

* MLW World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado retained over Delirious

* MLW World Tag Team Champions The Samoan SWAT Team retained over The Mane Event

* Delmi Exo defeated B3CCA

* Lio Rush defeated Davey Richards

* Rickey Shane Page defeated 1 Called Manders

* Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes retained over The FBI’s Little Guido and Ray Jaz

* MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie retained over Billie Starkz

* Real 1 defeated Matt Justice, Mance Warner and Micro Man in the Dumpster Match main event. Former WWE star Duke “The Dumpster” Droese was the special guest referee