MLW Superfight 2023 To Feature Return Of Lio Rush

You can officially pencil in another familiar face for the first big Major League Wrestling show of the New Year.

On Wednesday, MLW announced that Lio Rush will be working their upcoming MLW Superfight 2023 special event in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Lio Rush looking for a fight Feb 4 in Philly

Who will step up and face the Man of the Hour?

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Lio Rush will be in action at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Breaking news: Lio Rush is coming to SuperFight and he’s looking for a fight!

The former World Middleweight Champion will enter the hallowed grounds of the 2300 Arena fresh off of traveling the world, competing in high-profile bouts from Japan to Europe.

A prolific artist and fighter, Rush recently dropped a new single “On The Mat,” out now.

Ever the provocateur, the self-described “Bad Child” looks to show up and show out when the bell rings Saturday night, February 4th in Philly.

The question is: who will step up and take on the “MOTH”?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, February 4. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy vs. ???

World Featherweight Championship:

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

John Hennigan

Real1

Lio Rush

Microman

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Davey Richards

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Rickey Shane Page

Delirious

Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.