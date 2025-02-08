MLW SuperFight 6 Sells Out Atlanta’s Center Stage Ahead Of Tonight’s Event

MLW issued the following:

MLW SuperFight 6 Sells Out Atlanta’s Center Stage in Advance of Saturday’s Event

Watch SuperFight 6 FREE presented on YouTube

Atlanta, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce that SuperFight 6 at Center Stage in Atlanta has officially SOLD OUT ahead of this Saturday’s highly anticipated event.

On behalf of everyone at MLW, we extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible fans for making SuperFight 6 a packed house and one of MLW’s cornerstone events of the year.

For fans unable to attend, the good news is SuperFight 6 will be available worldwide for FREE and in FULL at MLW’s official YouTube channel.

The live stream kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, bringing the action to fans across the globe.

Fights for the sold-out event at 7 p.m. local time for all ticket holders.

Don’t miss super grudges, super title matches and super fights —whether live in Atlanta or streaming worldwide!

WATCH SUPERFIGHT 6 FREE

📺 https://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling

⏰ Live stream starts at 9 p.m. ET

🪧Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

SuperFight 6 live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Kane

Grudge Match!

Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

First. Time. EVER.

KENTA vs. Kevin Knight

CMLL Lucha Spectacular

Místico & Máscara Dorada vs. Templario & Esfinge

Honey Trap Match

Paul London vs. BRG

Janai Kai vs. Mila Moore

CONTRA Unit ???

Exclusive interview with MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

4-Way MLW National Openweight Championship

Matthew Justice (c) vs. Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA vs. Paul Walter Hauser

Kushida vs. Neon

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets from 6-6:30pm with TBA!

Card subject to change.

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME FOR TICKET HOLDERS ***

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT CENTER STAGE

Located in the heart of Atlanta, originally “Theatre Atlanta”, Center Stage was built in 1966. An iconic live performance venue in Midtown celebrating over five decades hosting music, comedy, wrestling, boxing, eSports, film and television recordings, and private events.

Center Stage is located at 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

PARKING

1360 Peachtree Street Garage (reserve in advance)

1374 West Peachtree Street Garage

1372 Peachtree Street Garage

MARTA AND RIDESHARE

MARTA Arts Center Station (Red & Gold Lines)

Distance: 0.2 miles along West Peachtree Street

Uber / Lyft / Taxi: For your safety, please use 17th Street

(b/w West Peachtree St & Spring St)

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Dallas, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.