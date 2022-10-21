MLW To Stream Battle Riot IV For Free Worldwide

MLW has announced that their huge event Battle Riot IV will be streamed for free for fans worldwide on November 3rd. The free broadcast will take place on Pro Wrestling TV which is the new streaming home for Major League Wrestling.

Battle Riot IV originally took place on June 23, 2022 in Queens, NY at the Melrose Ballroom.

The event featured top talent including – MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Myron Reed, Killer Kross, The Samoan Swat Team, Davey Richards, Microman, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and many more stars.

MLW shared a video on their YouTube channel to with the announcement: