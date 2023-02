The MLW Underground premiere show on Reelz TV this past Tuesday night drew 79,000 viewers and a 0.03 in the 18-49 key demo.

That should be considered a good number because it is significantly higher than what they were receiving on Bein Sports. In addition, MLW had to compete with President Biden’s State of the Union address and LeBron James breaking Kareem-Abdul Jababar’s NBA scoring record.

The next few weeks will provide a clearer picture of where things will stand with the audience.