MLW Underground Preview For Tonight (3/14/2023)

The lineup for tonight’s MLW Underground episode on REELZ has been announced.

Tonight there will be two title matches. The Samoan SWAT Team will defend their MLW World Tag Team Titles against new free agents EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman. Lince Dorado, the MLW World Middleweight Champion, will defend his title against La Estrella. Tonight’s show will also include a contract signing for the upcoming Jacob Fatu vs. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone match.

MLW Underground airs on REELZ every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET. The following is tonight’s announced card:

* Mance Warner vs. RSP in a Hardcore Match

* Real1 appears to continue with his legal threats against Mance Warner and MLW

* Azteca Lucha appears – New MLW National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, MLW World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Sam Adonis, and Cesar Duran

* Billie Starkz calls out MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie to quit the trash talk and finally step in the ring her

* Jacob Fatu and MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone sign their contract for next week’s title match

* MLW World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado defends the World Middleweight Championship against Cesar Duran’s newest signee, La Estrella

* MLW World Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka (now a free agent) and Calvin Tankman defend against The Samoan SWAT Team