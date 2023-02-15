MLW Underground Results – February 14, 2023

Underground opened with a recap of Mance Warner punching out Real1 on last week’s show.

Mance Warner delivered a backstage promo and said he would find out how real Real1 is. Warner said it’s not a battle of north versus south because he represents everyone. He was censored at one point but his closing line about whooping Real1’s ass aired without being censored.

Sam Laterna interviewed Samoan Swat Team’s Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau and asked where Lance Anoa’i was. Fatu said Anoa’i was late but he added that he’s family and would be there. Fatu also spoke about challenging Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW World Title at SuperFight.

World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack

Calvin Tankman & Willie Mack tested one out early and then fired strikes. Mack took Tankman down with a hurricanrana. Mack followed up with a flying knee that sent Tankman to the floor. Mack performed a flip dive over the top rope onto Tankman at ringside.

Mack twisted Tankman’s nipples. Tankman responded by spinning Mack around and chopping him in the corner and then returning the favor with nipple twists of his own.

Later Mack connected with a kick to the head and then powered him up and walks around a bit before performing a Samoan Drop. Both men stayed down for a moment and then Mack kipped up and performed a standing moonsault for a near fall.

Mack went for a top rope splash that Tankman avoided. Mack landed on his feet, but sold a knee problem. Tankman hit a modified version of the Pounce and then followed up with a shot to the back of Mack’s head then hits Tankman Driver to get the win.

Winner: World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman

A video aired with someone putting a video tape in a VCR. The footage that aired on the screen revealed that the calling card attacker took out the luchadoras who were scheduled to work a match during the show.

A Real1 video was shown. It looked like he cut a promo from home while they spliced in some footage of him and Mance Warner…

The broadcast team hyped Lio Rush returning to MLW and said he would speak during the show. They also recapped the end of last week’s show.

MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone delivered a promo from his locker room. He spoke about how he cashed in his Battle Riot win to take the title from Jacob Fatu and would do the same again if he loses the title. Hammerstone said it always seems to come down to two of them and they had to do it even bigger for SuperFight.

Hammerstone said he heard a couple of fans who said he got lucky when he beat Fatu at Fightland. He said he knows that Fatu feels that way. Hammerstone said he started hearing a voice in his own head questioning if he just got lucky. Hammerstone said he knew the rematch was coming and he knows Fatu is coming because he thinks he got lucky. Hammerstone said he’s going to silence Fatu and the voice in his head because he’s better than Fatu

Featherweight Title Match

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Zoey Skye

Taya Valkyrie was dominate early then Zoey Skye came back with top rope crossbody for a near fall. Skye went up top again but Valkyrie avoided her. Skye lands on her feet and rolled through but Valkyrie caught her with a dropkick then hits Road To Valhalla to put away Skye.

Winner & Still Featherweight Champion: Taya Valkyrie (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Billie Starkz was interviewed on the stage by Sam Laterna. She said she just hoped to have an exciting debut for everyone in MLW. Valkyrie & Cezar Duran made their way from the ring to the stage. Valkyrie downplayed Starkz by calling her another one while Duran labeled her a child.

Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas delivered a backstage promo & Kane had the Opera Cup with him and called it the Bomaye Cup Of The Gods. He yelled Bomaye a bunch of times.

Davey Boy Smith Jr & The Billington Bulldogs were interviewed by Sam Laterna in front of an MLW backdrop. Laterna noted that Smith had been away from MLW for 2 years. Smith said he & The Billington Bulldogs are the past, present and future of pro wrestling. Laterna asked about Kane stealing the Opera Cup. Smith said it’s insulting and he’s disgusted by it. Smith spoke about how his grandfather Stu Hart was the 1st Opera Cup winner. Smith said Kane thinks it’s funny but he’s taking it personally. Smith said there would be no joking around once Kane steps inside the ring with him. Smith told Kane to tap before he naps.

Dombrowski hyped The Billington Bulldogs in action for next week.

Lance Anoa’i was shown walking outside the building when he was attacked from behind by EJ Nduka heading into a commercial break.

The broadcast team hyped their online gambling partner and then recapped Nduka’s attack.

Lio Rush was interviewed by Sam Laterna who asked what he hopes to accomplish. Rush said he wants to remind people of who he is in MLW. Rush said a lot of things have happened since he left and people think they are on top, but he said that’s not the case and the entire roster will find out.

Real1 made his entrance and then delivered an in ring promo and labeled Mance Warner an inbred. He also did a Bugs Bunny bit to close out the promo.

Street Fight

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

The action spilled over to ringside. Real1 hoisted up Warner in crucifix position and ran him into the ring post before the show cut to a break.

Coming out of the break. Real1 seated Warner on a chair in the middle of the ring. Real1 toyed around with a kendo stick and accidentally drops it, which got a rise out of the crowd. Real1 picked up the kendo stick and hit Warner with it. Real1 played around again before taking another swing that Warner avoided.

Warner went on the offensive and worked over Real1 with the kendo stick and then clotheslined him a couple times. Warner placed a trashcan in the middle of the ring but Real1 drove him into the corner and hit him with shoulder blocks. Real1 went to the middle rope and dove at Warner, who hit him with the trashcan.

Warner played to the crowd and then went after Real1, who pulled the referee in front of him. Real1 hit Warner with a pair of brass knuckles for the win.

Winner: Real 1

Next Week’s Underground

MLW World Title Match

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Yamato

Tag Team Match

The Billington Bulldogs vs. TBD

Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Alex Kane