MLW Underground Viewership And Rating Report For 2/21/2023

According to Showbuzz Daily, the taped MLW Underground on REELZ this past Tuesday drew 97,000 viewers.

This is a 32.88% increase over last week’s 73,000 viewers for MLW on REELZ.

Tuesday’s one-hour MLW Underground episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, up 50% from the previous week’s 0.02 rating. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.03 key demo rating represented 39,000 18-49 viewers, an increase of 85.71% from last week’s 21,000 viewers represented by the 0.02 key demo rating.

The MLW Classic episode at 11 p.m. on Tuesday drew 68,000 viewers and a 0.03 key demo rating. There were no ratings for last week’s classic episode.

At 1 a.m., the MLW Underground replay drew 42,000 viewers. This is a 600% increase over the previous week’s 6,000 viewers for the 1am replay.

This week, MLW Underground ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.03 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. Underground also ranked #134 in cable viewership for the night. Last week, Underground did not make the Cable Top 150.

The 0.03 key demo rating for the 11pm MLW Classic episode ranked #122 on the Cable Top 150. The 11 p.m. MLW Classic episode ranked #140 in cable viewership for the night.

Tuesday’s MLW Underground first-run episode had the highest viewership and key demo rating of the season, tied with the premiere. Tuesday night’s cable sports competition included two College Basketball games on ESPN, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one Women’s College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one UEFA Champions League Soccer game on TUDN, one Recopa Sudamericana Soccer game on BeIn Sport Espanol, and WWE NXT on the USA Network.