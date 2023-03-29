MLW War Chamber 2023 Main Event Announced

What will headline the MLW War Chamber 2023 event?

Major League Wrestling answered that question today.

On Wednesday, MLW.com announced the main event for their MLW War Chamber 2023 event in New York.

Check out the complete announcement below.

War Chamber match signed for NYC

Hammer & Second Gear Crew battle The Calling in a War Chamber match April 6

MLW today announced the main event: a War Chamber match featuring Hammerheads (Hammerstone, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Alex Hammerstone declared war on The Calling on this week’s UNDERGROUND and is war is what MLW gets in New York City next Thursday.

For the first-time ever New York City will host the WAR CHAMBER!

The World Heavyweight Champion has linked up with the most dangerous pack of highwaymen in the sport: the Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice. As seen on last night’s UNDERGROUND, Hammerstone recruited the SGC over beers.

With Mance Warner already having fresh and bloody history with The Calling on MLW UNDERGROUND, the “Southern Psychopath” was itching for another brawl with Rickey Shane Page and the rest of The Calling.

Since last summer, The Calling have plagued MLW. Shrouded in mystery, a who’s who on the roster were decimated and left beaten and unable to compete in MLW. With their bodies littered with a black calling card, the attackers would finally be revealed as “The Human Slaughterhouse” Rickey Shane Page, Raven, “The Death Fighter” AKIRA and several still to be identified assailants.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber: