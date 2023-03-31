MLW War Chamber To Feature Three-Way Showdown For Tag-Team Titles

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling event.

On Friday, MLW.com released an announcement confirming SST vs. FBI vs. Mane Event for the tag-team titles for their MLW War Chamber 2023 event.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

SST vs FBI vs Mane Event signed for Thurs in NYC

MLW today announced a Triple Threat for the World Tag Team Championship: Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The FBI vs. The Mane Event at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

The World dT Packing a ferocious Polynesian punch as the reigning World Tag Team Champions, the Samoan SWAT Team will defend their titles for the first-time ever in a triple threat match!

The FBI’s Little Guido and Ray Jaz are finally getting their crack at the gold. With rumblings they’ve strong-armed their way into a title match unjustly, the team capo, Guido told MLW.com to simply “shuttupayaface” and made some vulgar hand gestures.

Meanwhile, the Mane Event has impressed fans and officials alike. Bringing the big top to the squared circle with acrobatic feats and showmanship that has amazed the masses, Jay Lion and Midas Black, collectively known as the Mane Event are ready to cannonball to the top.

Will Big Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’I be able to fight off two teams and four men and keep the belts?

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.