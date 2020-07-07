MLW’s Statement On Brian Pillman Jr’s Status and Working AEW Dark

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard) has been booked for Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark.

Since this match booking, there’s been some speculation about the future of Pilliman Jr. in MLW.

MLW issued the following statement:

“Brian is not released and is fully aware of our schedule, which includes events October 3rd and December 5th pending the state of the pandemic. We put the health of our talent/staff and their family and our fans before bookings, which is why we are not running at the moment. We’ve been in contact with Brian to relay this. If he elects to perform elsewhere under the terms of his deal, he certainly has our full blessing to do so.”