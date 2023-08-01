MMA Fight Announced For WWE SummerSlam This Saturday In Detroit, MI.

You can officially pencil in a stipulation for one of the featured bouts on the card at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

During this week’s “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw for Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 premium live event, a “MMA Rules Fight” was announced for the show.

After a lengthy, emotional two-part video package documenting the friendship gone bad between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler aired throughout the three-hour WWE on USA show on Monday night, it was revealed that their scheduled match at SummerSlam will be an MMA Rules Fight.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night for live WWE SummerSlam 2023 results coverage from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.