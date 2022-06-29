MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Announces That She Has Signed a Contract With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a Bellator MMA fighter, revealed that she has signed a contract with WWE in an interview with ESPN.com. She also made the following comments regarding the WWE.

“I’m an entertainer. I love glamor. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I’m good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar.”

“The moment I stepped into the suite and I saw the WWE organization, the professionalism and the production, I fell in love. I had goosebumps like the first time I saw MMA on the TV.”