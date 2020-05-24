MMA Fighter Vitor Belfort and Others Backstage At Double or Nothing, More AEW News

ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi has posted a backstage report from Sunday night’s AEW Double or Nothing event. In the report, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan both spoke out.

The event was closed to the general public. All of the matches took place inside Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event Stadium Stampede match was held at the Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field, which connects to Daily’s Place. It was taped the night before and filming didn’t wrap up until nearly 5AM Saturday morning.

According to the report, Cody Rhodes was speaking to Frankie Kazarian backstage on AEW’s first pay-per-view event during the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “This is the time that wrestling is going to forget, but they’re not going to forget what we did tonight.”

When Tony Khan was asked about the finish of the Stampede Stadium match, which saw Kenny Omega hit Sammy Guevara with a One-Winged Angel through a rigged setup that appeared to be over 15 feet high, he said, “It would have been very difficult if it wasn’t a cinematic [taped] match to do something like that. We did a lot to make it safe, but … only two of the greatest wrestlers in the world could have pulled that off. I hope the Stadium Stampede can be a signature here in AEW and something people will always remember. You know when a band puts together a song and everyone has a part? I think that was it.”

Former WWE Superstar Vickie Guerrero, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert and former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort were all backstage at the show. Belfort is currently signed with MMA promotion ONE Championship, which is also signed to a broadcast deal with Turner Sports like AEW. Belfort commented on why he was at the event, “Always a reason. Life without a reason means you are dead. I am full of life. The phenom is ready.”

Cody Rhodes also spoke on the challenges of this era of wrestling during the coronavirus pandemic for AEW. He stated, “It’s been one of the most challenging times as a performer and competitor ever. I scarily have gotten used to the no fans and I don’t like that. I want to get back into arenas, I want to get back with fans. We’re obligated. I’m obligated. It’s my literal job to make you happy. I’m very happy with tonight.”