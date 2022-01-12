MMA Star Cyborg On Working With AEW Star Earlier This Week

Former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC World Featherweight Champion and current Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg says she worked with a wrestler from AEW earlier this week. Cyborg took to Twitter and revealed how a female AEW star came to her MMA gym in Huntington Beach, CA on Tuesday morning and challenged her to a closed-door bout.

“Had a female @aew wrestler show up to my MMA gym this morning and challenge me to a closed door match…of course I accepted,” she wrote.

There’s no word on who the AEW wrestler was, but Thunder Rosa, who has a MMA background, responded to the tweet with several “eyes” emoji. The official AEW On TV Twitter account also responded, writing, “can you tell us who it is…we promise we won’t tell anyone else [hushed lips emoji]”

Cyborg has expressed interest in working with WWE and AEW over the years, and recently has made tweets about potentially doing something with AEW. She attended the December 10 WWE SmackDown from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

