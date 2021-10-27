MMA Star Says AEW Appearance Was ‘Boring’ and ‘So Stupid’

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, MMA star Kayla Harrison of American’s Top Team commented on her recent AEW appearance and Dan Lambert talking her into it:

“I mean, yeah, do you have fun when you go pick on the little kid at the playground? Secretly, you have a little bit of fun, it’s just so easy, it’s just a bunch of nerds and losers who couldn’t hack it in my sport so they decided to go and do a fake sport. I can’t believe I let Dan talk me into it, it’s just boring, it would be too easy to crush them. Obviously I would be great at whatever I do. But this is what I told Dan, and don’t get upset but I have worked hard my whole life to get out of the trailer park, so why would I want to be the entertainment for the trailer park? I am sorry, AEW, it’s just that I do a real sport with real winners and losers and it’s not scripted. No one is going to tell me whose ass I am going to kick, if I’m going to kiss, I’m going to kiss whose ass I want to kick. Tony Khan’s not going to tell me what to do, Dan Lambert’s not going to tell me what to do.”

“Go ask all the other yahoos, who keep going back for more. I did one and I said, ‘I’m done.’ It’s so stupid. It’s so silly.”