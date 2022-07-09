Mojo Rawley Doing Special Meet & Greet to Raise Money for Unpaid WES UK Talent

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi released a statement on the cancellation of the planned Wrestling Entertainment Series premiere show in Nottingham, England. You can check out the complete statement below:

“Unfortunate to see the cancellation of WES. I was very excited to step back in the ring, and HYPED to battle with Damo. I really feel for all the fans who had interest in the talent on this show. To anyone that bought a ticket, I will be doing a FREE meet and greet this Sunday so we can all have a great time regardless and STAY HYPED. For those that didn’t buy a ticket to WES and come to the M&G, 100% of that money will go to pay the UK local talent that were supposed to be on the show as I have learned they have not yet been paid. More info to come on that. Until then, I guess a week long vacation in England with my beautiful fiancée isn’t the worst thing ever!”

This Sunday, Muhtadi will do a meet and greet in London. Anyone who purchased tickets for the canceled WES event or who purchased the PPV on Fite will receive the meet and greet for free. For those who never but still attends, 100% of the proceeds will go to unpaid UK talent.

You can check out the official announcement and details below: